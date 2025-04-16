Unveiling Truth: Alleged Assault in Hospital ICU

A shocking allegation has emerged involving the alleged sexual assault of a flight attendant within Medanta Hospital's ICU. The police are actively probing the case, with CCTV footage under scrutiny to identify the perpetrator.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, lodged a complaint stating that on April 6, while she was on a ventilator and semi-conscious in the ICU, an unidentified man allegedly committed digital rape. Despite being frightened and unable to speak, she later shared the ordeal with her husband after discharge.

Medanta Hospital officials, including Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Durani, insist there is no substantiation of the claims, yet are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The police have logged an FIR against unidentified hospital staff and are methodically examining all angles of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)