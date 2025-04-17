Left Menu

Trump's Administration Proposes Major Health Budget Cuts

The Trump administration plans to slash $40 billion from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' budget, according to a preliminary document obtained by the Washington Post. This reduction would account for nearly one-third of the department's discretionary budget, significantly impacting healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 02:37 IST
Trump's Administration Proposes Major Health Budget Cuts
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing a substantial $40 billion reduction in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The news outlet obtained a preliminary budget document detailing these significant cuts.

This proposed $40 billion cut would account for approximately one-third of the department's discretionary spending. As a result, numerous healthcare programs and services face potential downsizing or elimination.

The proposed budget cut has sparked concern and debate regarding the potential ramifications for public health initiatives and services, as health experts and officials assess the impacts on nationwide health care delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025