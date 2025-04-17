Trump's Administration Proposes Major Health Budget Cuts

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing a substantial $40 billion reduction in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The news outlet obtained a preliminary budget document detailing these significant cuts.

This proposed $40 billion cut would account for approximately one-third of the department's discretionary spending. As a result, numerous healthcare programs and services face potential downsizing or elimination.

The proposed budget cut has sparked concern and debate regarding the potential ramifications for public health initiatives and services, as health experts and officials assess the impacts on nationwide health care delivery.

