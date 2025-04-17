Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomacy: Charm Offensive Amidst U.S. Tariffs Tensions
Xi Jinping urged Cambodia to resist protectionism during his Southeast Asia tour as U.S. tariffs threatened economies. Cambodia, a key U.S. exporter, faces high tariffs but aims for more infrastructure cooperation with China. Amid dropped Chinese funds, Xi pushed for strong ties and action against scams.
Xi Jinping urged Cambodia to "resist protectionism" during his Southeast Asia tour, with U.S. tariffs posing threats to the region's economies. His visit to Phnom Penh marks the end of his three-nation trip after stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.
Cambodia faces a 49% tariff rate on clothing and footwear exports to the U.S., which, along with tariffs on China, affects regional trade dynamics. As a close ally benefiting from Chinese investments, Cambodia looks forward to further infrastructure projects.
Despite pledges for continued support, there were no new financial commitments from China. The Cambodian government hopes for aid in projects like the Funan Techo Canal. Xi's visit also addressed online fraud issues, with Cambodia deporting Chinese criminals prior to his arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
