Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomacy: Charm Offensive Amidst U.S. Tariffs Tensions

Xi Jinping urged Cambodia to resist protectionism during his Southeast Asia tour as U.S. tariffs threatened economies. Cambodia, a key U.S. exporter, faces high tariffs but aims for more infrastructure cooperation with China. Amid dropped Chinese funds, Xi pushed for strong ties and action against scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:58 IST
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomacy: Charm Offensive Amidst U.S. Tariffs Tensions
Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping urged Cambodia to "resist protectionism" during his Southeast Asia tour, with U.S. tariffs posing threats to the region's economies. His visit to Phnom Penh marks the end of his three-nation trip after stops in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Cambodia faces a 49% tariff rate on clothing and footwear exports to the U.S., which, along with tariffs on China, affects regional trade dynamics. As a close ally benefiting from Chinese investments, Cambodia looks forward to further infrastructure projects.

Despite pledges for continued support, there were no new financial commitments from China. The Cambodian government hopes for aid in projects like the Funan Techo Canal. Xi's visit also addressed online fraud issues, with Cambodia deporting Chinese criminals prior to his arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025