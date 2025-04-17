Antara Senior Care: Trailblazing Senior Living Solutions in India

Antara Senior Care has been awarded the 'Operator of the Year - Senior Living' accolade at the 13th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2025. The award highlights Antara's pioneering efforts in creating an integrated ecosystem of senior care solutions in India.

Owned by Max India, Antara also received accolades for their Dehradun-based senior-living residences and Gurugram's Memory Care Home. These recognitions reinforce Antara's commitment to redefining senior care through innovative practices.

As the senior care industry in India prepares for growth amid an aging population, Antara continues to lead with services like Care Homes, Care at Home, and AGEasy, catering to diverse needs through cutting-edge solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)