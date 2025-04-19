Building a Healthier India: PM Modi's Call to Action on World Liver Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the nation to pursue a fitter, healthier lifestyle, suggesting small changes like reducing oil intake to combat obesity. This came during the World Liver Day celebrations, an annual event aimed at promoting liver health and awareness of liver-related diseases.

The theme for this year's World Liver Day, 'Food is Medicine,' aligns with Modi's emphasis on mindful eating and healthier living. He praised the Union health ministry's efforts to highlight these issues and urged the public to consider the broader impacts of lifestyle habits on obesity.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda echoed Modi's sentiment, encouraging citizens to pledge a reduction in edible oil consumption by at least 10 percent. Together, they hope to inspire a societal shift where food is seen as a pathway to better health, making healthier living the new norm.

(With inputs from agencies.)