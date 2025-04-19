Maharashtra's Ambitious Plan to Expand Healthcare Access

The Maharashtra government is set to establish a robust healthcare network throughout the state to provide quality services to all residents, especially in remote areas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.

Speaking at the 22nd Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy Course, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of making healthcare accessible and affordable for every citizen. Over the past two years, the state has opened ten new medical colleges to increase the pool of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Tarang Gianchandani highlighted the role of platforms like Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy in advancing medical education, while Dr. Amit Maydeo noted advancements in GI Endoscopic treatments that can now prevent the need for surgery for many conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)