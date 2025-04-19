Maharashtra's Ambitious Plan to Expand Healthcare Access
Maharashtra's government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, plans to create a comprehensive network of quality healthcare facilities throughout the state, ensuring accessible and affordable care for all, particularly those in remote areas. The initiative includes establishing new medical colleges and leveraging technology for advanced treatments.
The Maharashtra government is set to establish a robust healthcare network throughout the state to provide quality services to all residents, especially in remote areas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.
Speaking at the 22nd Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy Course, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of making healthcare accessible and affordable for every citizen. Over the past two years, the state has opened ten new medical colleges to increase the pool of healthcare professionals.
Dr. Tarang Gianchandani highlighted the role of platforms like Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy in advancing medical education, while Dr. Amit Maydeo noted advancements in GI Endoscopic treatments that can now prevent the need for surgery for many conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
