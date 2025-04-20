Riding for Recovery: A Journey to Destigmatize Mental Health

A groundbreaking motorcycle rally embarked from the capital on Sunday, with the mission of highlighting mental health awareness and promoting professional help.

Called 'Breaking Stigma One Mile at a Time,' the event is spearheaded by mental health advocate Seher Hashmi. Participants will traverse 21 cities, concluding in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, according to organizers.

The initiative was launched by noted psychiatrists Dr Amit Sen and Dr Rajiv Mehta, along with therapist Khilly Marwaha, in the company of academics like Mridula Mukherjee, drawing the attention of over 100 onlookers. Hashmi, once diagnosed with clinical depression, has turned personal challenges into a national campaign.

The rally is supported by social activist Dev Desai, who will engage with local organizations as they hold 30 educational sessions in schools and villages nationwide. At each stop, discussions and resource handouts aim to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health.

