Geri Care's Ambitious Leap: Launches Bengaluru's First Assisted Living Centre

Geri Care Health Services has rolled out its inaugural assisted living centre in Bengaluru, a move that stands as a pivotal development in the company's national expansion strategy, according to a senior official.

The premium, 100-bed skilled nursing facility, strategically sited on St. John's Road, Ulsoor, is a key component of Geri Care's plan to broaden its reach across India. This launch is buoyed by a recent institutional fundraising from a private equity firm focused on healthcare.

The Bengaluru-based company has scheduled a second Assisted Living Centre in Sarjapur, with further facilities planned in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The innovative centres promise medically supervised living, with geriatricians and trained nurses ensuring comprehensive eldercare. Geri Care also provides home care services, adding depth to its eldercare offerings.

