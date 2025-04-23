Left Menu

Geri Care's Ambitious Leap: Launches Bengaluru's First Assisted Living Centre

Geri Care Health Services has introduced its first assisted living centre in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion milestone. The 100-bed facility on St. John's Road aims to meet the demand for eldercare. Future expansions include centres in Sarjapur, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kochi, enhancing their eldercare services nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:25 IST
Geri Care's Ambitious Leap: Launches Bengaluru's First Assisted Living Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Geri Care Health Services has rolled out its inaugural assisted living centre in Bengaluru, a move that stands as a pivotal development in the company's national expansion strategy, according to a senior official.

The premium, 100-bed skilled nursing facility, strategically sited on St. John's Road, Ulsoor, is a key component of Geri Care's plan to broaden its reach across India. This launch is buoyed by a recent institutional fundraising from a private equity firm focused on healthcare.

The Bengaluru-based company has scheduled a second Assisted Living Centre in Sarjapur, with further facilities planned in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Kochi. The innovative centres promise medically supervised living, with geriatricians and trained nurses ensuring comprehensive eldercare. Geri Care also provides home care services, adding depth to its eldercare offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025