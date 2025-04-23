Left Menu

Attacks on Polio Vaccination Teams Escalate in Balochistan

Two security personnel were killed in an attack on a polio vaccination team in Balochistan. No group has claimed responsibility, but previous attacks have been linked to militants. The government reiterated its commitment to eradicating polio, increasing security for teams. Such attacks discourage vaccination efforts in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:32 IST
Attacks on Polio Vaccination Teams Escalate in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a grave incident in Balochistan, two security personnel guarding a polio vaccination team were shot dead by unknown assailants, authorities reported Wednesday.

This attack occurred as the vaccination team operated in the volatile Teeri area of Mastung district, a region historically unrestful for health workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, maintaining the government's resolve to continue the anti-polio campaign despite such threats and incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

