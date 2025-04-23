Attacks on Polio Vaccination Teams Escalate in Balochistan

In a grave incident in Balochistan, two security personnel guarding a polio vaccination team were shot dead by unknown assailants, authorities reported Wednesday.

This attack occurred as the vaccination team operated in the volatile Teeri area of Mastung district, a region historically unrestful for health workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, maintaining the government's resolve to continue the anti-polio campaign despite such threats and incidents.

