Attacks on Polio Vaccination Teams Escalate in Balochistan
Two security personnel were killed in an attack on a polio vaccination team in Balochistan. No group has claimed responsibility, but previous attacks have been linked to militants. The government reiterated its commitment to eradicating polio, increasing security for teams. Such attacks discourage vaccination efforts in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a grave incident in Balochistan, two security personnel guarding a polio vaccination team were shot dead by unknown assailants, authorities reported Wednesday.
This attack occurred as the vaccination team operated in the volatile Teeri area of Mastung district, a region historically unrestful for health workers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, maintaining the government's resolve to continue the anti-polio campaign despite such threats and incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- polio
- vaccination
- attack
- Balochistan
- Pakistan
- safety
- security
- health
- eradication
- militants
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Navigating Trade Tensions: U.S. and Pakistan Discuss Tariffs and Critical Minerals
Oranga Tamariki Shifts Focus to Child Safety, Removes Unnecessary Targets
Haball: Pioneering Shariah-Compliant Fintech Growth in Pakistan
Binance Founder to Guide Pakistan’s Crypto Future