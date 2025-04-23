Left Menu

Dr. Ashok Chauhan: Championing Liver Health

Dr. Ashok Chauhan received the 'Liver Champion Award' from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on World Liver Day for his work in raising liver health awareness. He advocates avoiding alcohol and eating healthy to prevent liver diseases. His initiatives include 'Empathy Campaign' and 'Project Prakash'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:27 IST
Dr. Ashok Chauhan: Championing Liver Health
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned health advocate Dr. Ashok Chauhan was honored with the 'Liver Champion Award' during a ceremony commemorating World Liver Day. The prestigious accolade was presented by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Dr. Chauhan, the founder and president of the Amity Education Group, emphasized the importance of liver health and urged the public to avoid alcohol and maintain a nutritious diet to help prevent liver diseases. His initiatives like the 'Empathy Campaign' and 'Project Prakash' aim at raising awareness and promoting liver health education nationwide.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ILBS Director Dr. SK Sarin, highlighting the growing focus on liver health issues in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025