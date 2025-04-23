Dr. Ashok Chauhan: Championing Liver Health

Renowned health advocate Dr. Ashok Chauhan was honored with the 'Liver Champion Award' during a ceremony commemorating World Liver Day. The prestigious accolade was presented by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Dr. Chauhan, the founder and president of the Amity Education Group, emphasized the importance of liver health and urged the public to avoid alcohol and maintain a nutritious diet to help prevent liver diseases. His initiatives like the 'Empathy Campaign' and 'Project Prakash' aim at raising awareness and promoting liver health education nationwide.

The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and ILBS Director Dr. SK Sarin, highlighting the growing focus on liver health issues in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)