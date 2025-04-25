Left Menu

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Pioneers Robotic Knee Surgery in Eastern India

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has made history by successfully executing the first robotic knee replacement surgery in Odisha and Eastern India on a 66-year-old woman. This breakthrough sets a benchmark in advanced medical care, improving surgical outcomes and accessibility across social strata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Bhubaneswar achieved a milestone by performing the first robotic knee replacement surgery in Odisha and Eastern India. This historic procedure, involving a 66-year-old woman, was carried out at the institute's state-of-the-art facility.

The surgery marks a new era in healthcare quality and accessibility in the region. Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas praised the orthopaedics team for their precision and use of cutting-edge technology. The successful operation highlights the institution's commitment to providing advanced medical solutions to diverse populations.

Bishnu Prasad Patro, head of the orthopaedics department, explained that the robotic technology significantly reduces the risk of human error and optimizes surgical outcomes. The move represents a major advancement in minimizing surgical risks and ensuring better recovery for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

