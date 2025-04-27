Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Medical Student Found Dead

Falak Sayed Khan, a 22-year-old MBBS student, was found dead in his hostel room at Government Medical College in Bakshi Nagar. The cause of death was hanging, and the motive remains unknown. Police have initiated an investigation into this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, Falak Sayed Khan, a 22-year-old MBBS student, was discovered dead in his hostel room at the Government Medical College in Bakshi Nagar on Sunday.

Khan, hailing from Harni village in Poonch's Mendhar area, was found hanging from a ceiling fan, raising questions about the motive behind his death.

The police have commenced an inquest to determine the circumstances leading to this tragedy, as his body was returned to his family post-mortem for last rites.

