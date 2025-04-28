Left Menu

Fueling Fitness: GNC Introduces Smart Creatine + Electrolytes

GNC India, part of a global leader in nutritional supplements, has launched the innovative GNC Creatine + Electrolytes. This next-gen supplement is engineered to boost athletic performance through a unique blend of creatine and electrolytes, promoting hydration and recovery for both professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Updated: 28-04-2025
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Limited, GNC's master franchisee in India, has unveiled GNC Pro Performance's latest product, Creatine + Electrolytes. This supplement, a blend of micronized creatine and electrolytes, is tailored for active individuals to enhance performance, hydration, and recovery.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director of Guardian Healthcare, emphasized the importance of hydration and recovery for athletes, stating that the Creatine + Electrolytes formula offers improved absorption and sustained energy. The product, enriched with key hydration-supporting elements like sodium and Himalayan salt, guarantees a smarter approach to fitness.

According to Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, the supplement is designed for varied fitness activities, ensuring energy replenishment. With zero added sugar and a vegetarian formulation, it's available in multiple flavors on platforms like Amazon and Myntra, catering to everyday movers and elite athletes alike.

