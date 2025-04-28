Court Halts Stigmatic Termination of RIMS Director
The Jharkhand High Court temporarily halted the termination of Dr Raj Kumar, Director of RIMS, deeming the removal 'stigmatic'. Raj Kumar challenged his dismissal, stating no show-cause notice was issued, violating natural justice. The Jharkhand government has been ordered to respond, with further court proceedings on May 6.
The Jharkhand High Court has intervened to suspend the termination order of Dr Raj Kumar, the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The court labeled the dismissal as 'stigmatic' and has compelled the state government to explain their actions.
Dr Kumar legally contested his dismissal, which was implemented by Health Minister Irfan Ansari, claiming it was conducted without due process. Kumar accused the government of violating principles of natural justice, as he received no prior show-cause notice.
The case was brought before Justice Deepak Roshan, who has asked the Jharkhand government to furnish an affidavit. The court will revisit the matter on May 6 to further assess the situation.
