Court Halts Stigmatic Termination of RIMS Director

The Jharkhand High Court has intervened to suspend the termination order of Dr Raj Kumar, the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The court labeled the dismissal as 'stigmatic' and has compelled the state government to explain their actions.

Dr Kumar legally contested his dismissal, which was implemented by Health Minister Irfan Ansari, claiming it was conducted without due process. Kumar accused the government of violating principles of natural justice, as he received no prior show-cause notice.

The case was brought before Justice Deepak Roshan, who has asked the Jharkhand government to furnish an affidavit. The court will revisit the matter on May 6 to further assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)