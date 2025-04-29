Max Super Speciality Hospital Boosts Delhi's Healthscape
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated a new 300-bed Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, enhancing healthcare infrastructure with over 120 critical-care beds and advanced facilities. The event also celebrated Max Healthcare Institute's milestone of 25 years, emphasizing public-private healthcare partnerships.
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has inaugurated a state-of-the-art 300-bed Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, marking a significant milestone in the city's healthcare infrastructure. The new facility, featuring more than 120 critical-care beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and advanced Cath Labs, is part of Max Healthcare Institute's 25-year celebrations.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Nadda highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' where accessible and affordable healthcare is paramount. Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Minister Pankaj Singh echoed these sentiments, noting the institution's contribution to enhancing medical services for Delhi's residents.
The hospital stands out as a greenfield project, incorporating sustainable architecture with clean energy systems, zero-liquid discharge mechanisms, and electric vehicle charging stations. The Dwarka branch aims to contribute to Max Healthcare's goal of adding 3,700 beds across India by 2028.
