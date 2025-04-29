Delhi's Health Drive: Ayush Vans Bring Traditional Healing to Doorsteps

In a bid to extend traditional healthcare, Delhi's government will soon deploy a mobile 'medical awareness van' offering Ayush consultations and services in slum areas, Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Tuesday.

Envisioned as a model state for Ayush, Delhi plans ambitious initiatives, including a stress management program integrating yoga, Unani, and homoeopathy, and a state-of-the-art Ayush wellness centre.

The government aims to streamline Ayush services citywide under the National Ayush Mission, intending to promote preventive care and holistic healing, particularly in underserved communities.

