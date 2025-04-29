Left Menu

Delhi's Health Drive: Ayush Vans Bring Traditional Healing to Doorsteps

The Delhi government plans to deploy a mobile 'medical awareness van' to provide Ayush healthcare services in underserved slums and clusters. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance Ayush healthcare in the city, aiming for holistic healing and treatment of lifestyle disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:57 IST
In a bid to extend traditional healthcare, Delhi's government will soon deploy a mobile 'medical awareness van' offering Ayush consultations and services in slum areas, Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Tuesday.

Envisioned as a model state for Ayush, Delhi plans ambitious initiatives, including a stress management program integrating yoga, Unani, and homoeopathy, and a state-of-the-art Ayush wellness centre.

The government aims to streamline Ayush services citywide under the National Ayush Mission, intending to promote preventive care and holistic healing, particularly in underserved communities.

