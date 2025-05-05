Left Menu

Rabies Tragedies Ignite Debate on Stray Dog Menace in Kerala

The recent deaths of three children from rabies in Kerala, despite receiving vaccinations, have reignited concerns about the stray dog problem. The opposition criticizes the state government for negligence, while the Minister blames central Animal Birth Control norms. Urgent solutions are demanded as rabies deaths rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:48 IST
  • India

The tragic deaths of three children in Kerala from rabies, despite being vaccinated, have sparked renewed debate on how to handle the state's stray dog issue. The opposition accuses the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of gross neglect in addressing the situation.

State Minister for Local Self-Governments, M B Rajesh, counters by pointing the finger at the central government's Animal Birth Control (ABC) norms. He argues that the impractical ABC rules and local opposition to setting up ABC centres are major contributing factors to the increasing stray dog population.

The opposition demands urgent action, highlighting past cases where vaccinated individuals failed to survive rabies. They criticize the health department's assurances of vaccine safety, urging accountability for government mismanagement and calling for relaxed ABC norms and community cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

