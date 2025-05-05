Rabies Tragedies Ignite Debate on Stray Dog Menace in Kerala
The recent deaths of three children from rabies in Kerala, despite receiving vaccinations, have reignited concerns about the stray dog problem. The opposition criticizes the state government for negligence, while the Minister blames central Animal Birth Control norms. Urgent solutions are demanded as rabies deaths rise.
- Country:
- India
The tragic deaths of three children in Kerala from rabies, despite being vaccinated, have sparked renewed debate on how to handle the state's stray dog issue. The opposition accuses the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of gross neglect in addressing the situation.
State Minister for Local Self-Governments, M B Rajesh, counters by pointing the finger at the central government's Animal Birth Control (ABC) norms. He argues that the impractical ABC rules and local opposition to setting up ABC centres are major contributing factors to the increasing stray dog population.
The opposition demands urgent action, highlighting past cases where vaccinated individuals failed to survive rabies. They criticize the health department's assurances of vaccine safety, urging accountability for government mismanagement and calling for relaxed ABC norms and community cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rabies
- Kerala
- stray dog
- death
- vaccine
- opposition
- government
- ABC norms
- health department
- negligence
ALSO READ
Doctors in Thane Accused of Forging Records for Government Fund Swindle
Gujarat Government Facilitates Over 66,000 Pilgrimages, Commits to Spiritual Journeys
Fierce Opposition Looms Over Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project
Streamlining Justice: Government's Legal Overhaul to Reduce Litigation
Congress President Accuses Modi Government of Intimidation Tactics