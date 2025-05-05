Rabies Tragedies Ignite Debate on Stray Dog Menace in Kerala

The tragic deaths of three children in Kerala from rabies, despite being vaccinated, have sparked renewed debate on how to handle the state's stray dog issue. The opposition accuses the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of gross neglect in addressing the situation.

State Minister for Local Self-Governments, M B Rajesh, counters by pointing the finger at the central government's Animal Birth Control (ABC) norms. He argues that the impractical ABC rules and local opposition to setting up ABC centres are major contributing factors to the increasing stray dog population.

The opposition demands urgent action, highlighting past cases where vaccinated individuals failed to survive rabies. They criticize the health department's assurances of vaccine safety, urging accountability for government mismanagement and calling for relaxed ABC norms and community cooperation.

