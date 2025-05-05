Recruitment Halt at NEIGRIHMS Amidst Female-to-Male Ratio Demands

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has decided to suspend its forthcoming recruitment activities. This decision was made on Monday following protests from social organizations demanding an 80:20 female-to-male employment ratio.

The halt was announced after Paul Lyngdoh, a government spokesperson, held a meeting with NEIGRIHMS officials and the Khasi Students Union (KSU), a prominent social group advocating for the changes. The KSU protested on the NEIGRIHMS campus, calling for reforms including the implementation of the proposed gender ratio, amendments to the roster registry, and the establishment of examination centers throughout Meghalaya.

In response to the situation, Lyngdoh stated that the recruitment procedures would remain on hold until the issues are resolved, potentially within a week. Government representatives plan to meet with the union minister of Health & Family Welfare to address concerns that extend beyond NEIGRIHMS' administrative capacity. Concurrently, the matters will be presented to the governing council of NEIGRIHMS, chaired by the union health minister, to expedite resolutions.

