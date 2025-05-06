Revolutionizing Healthcare: Manipal's Free Palliative Care Facility Sets a New Benchmark

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a groundbreaking healthcare initiative with the establishment of the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC) near Udupi. Inaugurated by Hon'ble Justice Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer, the center aims to fill a critical gap in India's healthcare services.

This unique facility, the largest in Karnataka and second-largest in India, offers completely free hospice and respite care services for patients. It emphasizes a compassionate, patient-centered approach that integrates telehealth programs and celebrates the spirit of 'Manava Seve Madhava Seve'—serving humanity as divine service.

Encompassing a sprawling 12-acre campus, MHRC will serve as a model for palliative care, combining medical treatment with comprehensive emotional and spiritual support. Its multidisciplinary team will guide both patients and families through their healthcare journeys, setting a new benchmark in the healthcare sector.

