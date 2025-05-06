Revolutionizing Healthcare: Manipal's Free Palliative Care Facility Sets a New Benchmark
The Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC) was recently inaugurated as a pioneering healthcare facility in India, offering free palliative care. Located near Udupi, it is designed to provide innovative hospice and respite care services, addressing the gap in palliative care for patients with serious illnesses.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a groundbreaking healthcare initiative with the establishment of the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC) near Udupi. Inaugurated by Hon'ble Justice Shri Syed Abdul Nazeer, the center aims to fill a critical gap in India's healthcare services.
This unique facility, the largest in Karnataka and second-largest in India, offers completely free hospice and respite care services for patients. It emphasizes a compassionate, patient-centered approach that integrates telehealth programs and celebrates the spirit of 'Manava Seve Madhava Seve'—serving humanity as divine service.
Encompassing a sprawling 12-acre campus, MHRC will serve as a model for palliative care, combining medical treatment with comprehensive emotional and spiritual support. Its multidisciplinary team will guide both patients and families through their healthcare journeys, setting a new benchmark in the healthcare sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
