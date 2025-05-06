Delhi's Vidhan Sabha Goes Red for Thalassaemia Awareness
On International Thalassaemia Day, the Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be illuminated in red light to raise awareness. An event hosted in collaboration with the National Thalassaemia Welfare Society and the Delhi Legislative Assembly will highlight the theme 'Together for Thalassaemia' to promote patient care and early diagnosis.
- Country:
- India
The historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha is set to shine in red on May 8, marking International Thalassaemia Day, in an initiative aimed at spreading awareness about the disease, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta.
A special awareness event will unfold in collaboration with the National Thalassaemia Welfare Society and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as the Assembly Secretariat confirmed on Tuesday. The illumination ceremony and conference form part of the global 'Bring Thal to Light' campaign by the Thalassaemia International Federation.
Key figures such as Speaker Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir are expected to attend. The event's theme, 'Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients,' calls for collective efforts in prevention, early diagnosis, and sustained patient care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI acceptance in healthcare isn’t just about function - it’s about identity and empathy
Distance Dilemma: Healthcare Access Challenges for India's Older Adults
Türkiye Expands Healthcare Aid with New Neonatal ICU at Port Sudan Hospital
IFC’s Strategic Equity Investment Boosts Medela Potentia’s IPO and Indonesia’s Healthcare Sector
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare Accessibility and Affordability