Delhi's Vidhan Sabha Goes Red for Thalassaemia Awareness

The historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha is set to shine in red on May 8, marking International Thalassaemia Day, in an initiative aimed at spreading awareness about the disease, according to Speaker Vijender Gupta.

A special awareness event will unfold in collaboration with the National Thalassaemia Welfare Society and the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as the Assembly Secretariat confirmed on Tuesday. The illumination ceremony and conference form part of the global 'Bring Thal to Light' campaign by the Thalassaemia International Federation.

Key figures such as Speaker Gupta, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, and National Commission for Backward Classes Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir are expected to attend. The event's theme, 'Together for Thalassaemia: Uniting Communities, Prioritising Patients,' calls for collective efforts in prevention, early diagnosis, and sustained patient care.

