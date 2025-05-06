Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in Indian Healthcare Facilities

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for bolstering disaster preparedness and fire safety within healthcare settings. Addressing attendees at the second National Workshop on Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Nadda highlighted the focus on capacity building and sensitization of healthcare personnel.

The event, organized by the Disaster Management Cell of the Health Ministry, marks the culmination of 'Fire Safety Week' activities, held in coordination with Disaster Nodal Officers from all states. Nadda emphasized that enhancing resilience to disasters and fires is crucial, underscoring the importance of regular disaster management workshops aimed at preventing crises and ensuring consistent, high-quality healthcare services.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for regular fire safety audits, Nadda underscored that the responsibility extends beyond top-tier officials to grassroots workers and paramedics. He advocated for practical training to boost healthcare workers' confidence in disaster response, stressing that collective actions are vital in fostering preparedness across both public and private healthcare facilities.

