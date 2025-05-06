Left Menu

Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in Indian Healthcare Facilities

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the need for improving disaster preparedness and fire safety across healthcare facilities. Speaking at the National Workshop on Health Sector Disaster Preparedness, he urged stakeholders to focus on preventive measures and capacity building to ensure uninterrupted, quality healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:16 IST
Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in Indian Healthcare Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for bolstering disaster preparedness and fire safety within healthcare settings. Addressing attendees at the second National Workshop on Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Response, held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Nadda highlighted the focus on capacity building and sensitization of healthcare personnel.

The event, organized by the Disaster Management Cell of the Health Ministry, marks the culmination of 'Fire Safety Week' activities, held in coordination with Disaster Nodal Officers from all states. Nadda emphasized that enhancing resilience to disasters and fires is crucial, underscoring the importance of regular disaster management workshops aimed at preventing crises and ensuring consistent, high-quality healthcare services.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for regular fire safety audits, Nadda underscored that the responsibility extends beyond top-tier officials to grassroots workers and paramedics. He advocated for practical training to boost healthcare workers' confidence in disaster response, stressing that collective actions are vital in fostering preparedness across both public and private healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025