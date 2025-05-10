Innovative At-Home Cervical Cancer Test Gains FDA Approval Amid Healthcare Shakeups

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has made a significant breakthrough by approving the first at-home test for cervical cancer screening. This innovation offers a convenient alternative to traditional Pap smears, which have historically required an in-clinic exam, alleviating discomfort for many women.

In another significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Health Chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have publicly defended the newly nominated U.S. Surgeon General, Casey Means. This support comes amidst strong criticism from far-right activist Laura Loomer, reflecting ongoing political dynamics within the administration.

In a move indicative of the FDA's commitment to harnessing technology, it announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence across all its centers by June 30. This decision follows a successful pilot project, underscoring a significant stride towards enhancing the efficiency of scientific reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)