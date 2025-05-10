Left Menu

Delhi Hospitals Gear Up for Military Conflict Crisis

With rising military tensions with Pakistan, Delhi government hospitals have been instructed to enhance emergency preparedness. This includes marking hospital rooftops with Red Cross signs, conducting mock drills, stockpiling supplies, and ensuring 24/7 specialist availability. Cybersecurity and real-time data updates are also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to the escalating military conflict with Pakistan, the Delhi government has directed all hospitals and health facilities to enhance their emergency preparedness strategies. Hospitals are instructed to paint Red Cross signs on their rooftops to be easily identified as medical facilities from the air.

The move follows insights gained from Operation Abhyaas, a recent mock drill, prompting facilities to maintain uninterrupted patient care and preparedness for emergencies. Among the directives are fresh mock drills, stockpiling essential medicines, operational readiness of generator sets, and ensuring the efficacy of emergency services like ICUs and ventilators.

To ensure the availability of trauma care specialists, the government has canceled leave for key staff and mandated updating of ICU data online. Ensuring cybersecurity and continuous food supply for hospital canteens are also required, with close monitoring and coordination by hospital heads with district authorities. Compliance with these measures is being touted as a top priority.

