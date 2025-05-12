Left Menu

Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: Fatal Consequences of Expired Saline Administration

Nasrin Khatoon died after allegedly receiving expired saline at a Paschim Medinipur hospital. Despite treatment at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital, her health worsened, leading to her death. Authorities suspended 12 doctors and formed a committee to investigate. Compensation was provided to another victim's family amid ongoing inquiries by West Bengal's CID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 18:59 IST
  India

A tragic incident involving expired saline has led to the death of Nasrin Khatoon, who had been battling for her life since January.

Khatoon, hospitalized after allegedly receiving the outdated intravenous fluid during advanced pregnancy, succumbed on Monday at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital despite initial signs of recovery.

The scandal, which also claimed the life of Mamoni Rui Das, has prompted state authorities to suspend 12 doctors and initiate an investigation, while Rui Das' family received compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

