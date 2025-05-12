Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: Fatal Consequences of Expired Saline Administration

A tragic incident involving expired saline has led to the death of Nasrin Khatoon, who had been battling for her life since January.

Khatoon, hospitalized after allegedly receiving the outdated intravenous fluid during advanced pregnancy, succumbed on Monday at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital despite initial signs of recovery.

The scandal, which also claimed the life of Mamoni Rui Das, has prompted state authorities to suspend 12 doctors and initiate an investigation, while Rui Das' family received compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)