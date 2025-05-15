Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Health Centre

A fire erupted on the second floor of the Rani Dhanraj Kunwar Community Health Centre in Korba, Chhattisgarh, early Thursday morning, leading to the swift evacuation of patients. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire damaged some equipment and hospital records, according to Block Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Raj. Smoke was noticed coming from the second floor, prompting the immediate alert to the fire brigade. Emergency services, along with the health centre's fire extinguishers, managed to control the flames quickly.

Dr. Raj stated that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the equipment stored on the second floor. The exact cause and the full extent of the damage are still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)