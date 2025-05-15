Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Health Centre

A fire broke out at the Rani Dhanraj Kunwar Community Health Centre in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Although some equipment and records were gutted, no casualties were reported as patients were evacuated safely. The blaze, believed to be caused by a short circuit, was brought under control quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 15-05-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 09:17 IST
Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Health Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on the second floor of the Rani Dhanraj Kunwar Community Health Centre in Korba, Chhattisgarh, early Thursday morning, leading to the swift evacuation of patients. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire damaged some equipment and hospital records, according to Block Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Raj. Smoke was noticed coming from the second floor, prompting the immediate alert to the fire brigade. Emergency services, along with the health centre's fire extinguishers, managed to control the flames quickly.

Dr. Raj stated that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the equipment stored on the second floor. The exact cause and the full extent of the damage are still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025