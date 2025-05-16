Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Shakeup: Rite Aid Sells Stores Amid Legal and Regulatory Flurry

Rite Aid declared bankruptcy and plans to sell over 1,000 pharmacy assets to CVS, Walgreens, and others. Concurrently, the U.S. FDA broadened the usage of Merck's cancer medication while South Africa struggles with HIV aid cuts. Amid this, UnitedHealth faces a criminal Medicare fraud probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:32 IST
Pharmaceutical Shakeup: Rite Aid Sells Stores Amid Legal and Regulatory Flurry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a backdrop of regulatory developments and industry turbulence, Rite Aid has announced its decision to offload over 1,000 pharmacy assets to major competitors such as CVS and Walgreens. The beleaguered pharmacy chain, which has filed for bankruptcy, is seeking to restructure its operations through these strategic transactions.

In another significant move in the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its approval for Merck's cancer drug, Welireg. This drug now provides a much-needed treatment option for rare adrenal gland tumors, emphasizing the FDA's push for innovative cancer therapies.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group is embroiled in a criminal Medicare fraud investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice. This latest probe compounds the insurer's recent challenges, including allegations of financial improprieties and soaring operational costs, all contributing to increased scrutiny and a sharp decline in its stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025