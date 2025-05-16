Pharmaceutical Shakeup: Rite Aid Sells Stores Amid Legal and Regulatory Flurry

Amid a backdrop of regulatory developments and industry turbulence, Rite Aid has announced its decision to offload over 1,000 pharmacy assets to major competitors such as CVS and Walgreens. The beleaguered pharmacy chain, which has filed for bankruptcy, is seeking to restructure its operations through these strategic transactions.

In another significant move in the pharmaceutical sector, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its approval for Merck's cancer drug, Welireg. This drug now provides a much-needed treatment option for rare adrenal gland tumors, emphasizing the FDA's push for innovative cancer therapies.

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group is embroiled in a criminal Medicare fraud investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice. This latest probe compounds the insurer's recent challenges, including allegations of financial improprieties and soaring operational costs, all contributing to increased scrutiny and a sharp decline in its stock value.

(With inputs from agencies.)