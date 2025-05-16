Left Menu

Stay Hygienic, Stay Safe: Uttar Pradesh CM's Message on National Dengue Day

On National Dengue Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the importance of maintaining hygiene to prevent dengue. In a social media post, he urges people to adopt a cautious lifestyle as a measure to combat this serious disease and foster a more aware society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:03 IST
Stay Hygienic, Stay Safe: Uttar Pradesh CM's Message on National Dengue Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On National Dengue Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of hygiene in preventing dengue outbreaks. In a message on social media platform X, he advocated for a 'cautious lifestyle' as a pivotal strategy against the disease.

According to the Chief Minister, while dengue remains a serious public health concern, adherence to hygiene protocols can mitigate its spread. He called upon citizens to observe National Dengue Day as an opportunity to pledge towards fostering awareness within society by maintaining cleanliness and proactive health practices.

National Dengue Day, observed annually on May 16, serves as a national initiative aimed at encouraging pre-monsoon preventive measures to control dengue's prevalence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025