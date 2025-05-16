Stay Hygienic, Stay Safe: Uttar Pradesh CM's Message on National Dengue Day

On National Dengue Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of hygiene in preventing dengue outbreaks. In a message on social media platform X, he advocated for a 'cautious lifestyle' as a pivotal strategy against the disease.

According to the Chief Minister, while dengue remains a serious public health concern, adherence to hygiene protocols can mitigate its spread. He called upon citizens to observe National Dengue Day as an opportunity to pledge towards fostering awareness within society by maintaining cleanliness and proactive health practices.

National Dengue Day, observed annually on May 16, serves as a national initiative aimed at encouraging pre-monsoon preventive measures to control dengue's prevalence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)