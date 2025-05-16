Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to Replace Mohalla Clinics

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that Mohalla Clinic employees will retain their jobs despite restructuring as Delhi plans to replace clinics with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This new initiative aims to enhance healthcare infrastructure, while prioritizing current staff employment and ensuring service continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reassured the staff of the Mohalla Clinics that their jobs are secure amidst looming transformations in the healthcare system. This assurance comes on the heels of allegations from AAP about widespread dismissals of healthcare workers.

The government's plan to convert existing Mohalla Clinics into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is designed to provide integrated primary healthcare services. Officials promise enhanced infrastructure and better access to medicines, while ensuring job continuity for current employees.

Despite the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party's accusations of impending shutdowns, Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized transparency and a fair hiring process, pledging systematic action to maintain quality healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

