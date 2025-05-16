Delhi's Healthcare Transformation: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to Replace Mohalla Clinics

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reassured the staff of the Mohalla Clinics that their jobs are secure amidst looming transformations in the healthcare system. This assurance comes on the heels of allegations from AAP about widespread dismissals of healthcare workers.

The government's plan to convert existing Mohalla Clinics into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs is designed to provide integrated primary healthcare services. Officials promise enhanced infrastructure and better access to medicines, while ensuring job continuity for current employees.

Despite the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party's accusations of impending shutdowns, Health Minister Pankaj Singh emphasized transparency and a fair hiring process, pledging systematic action to maintain quality healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)