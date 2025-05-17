Health Insurance Concerns in India: Addressing the Gaps
A Future Generali India Insurance survey reveals over 80% of insured individuals feel uncertain about their health insurance due to rising medical costs. The survey highlights the need for better healthcare solutions. Managing Director Anup Rau emphasizes the importance of comprehensive insurance plans like 'Health Unlimited' to address these concerns.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey conducted by Future Generali India Insurance reveals a significant anxiety among insured individuals regarding the effectiveness of their health insurance. Over 80% of those polled express doubts due to soaring hospitalization and medical expenses in India.
The Health Unlimited survey indicates that two-thirds encounter insecurity when attempting to make claims, facing unforeseen charges. Additionally, healthcare inflation in India is reported to be significantly higher than in countries like China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
In response, Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, underscores the necessity for comprehensive healthcare coverage. Their offering, 'Health Unlimited,' aims to mitigate these issues by providing unlimited restoration of the sum insured from the second claim, offering robust financial protection against unexpected medical bills.
(With inputs from agencies.)
