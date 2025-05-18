Urban Exposomes and Asthma: How City Living Impacts Respiratory Health

Asthma remains one of the most widespread chronic diseases worldwide, with a new study shedding light on how urban living influences respiratory health risks. Conducted in Europe, the research explores the combined effects of environmental factors such as air pollution, green spaces, and urban architecture on asthma development.

The comprehensive study analyzed data from 349,037 individuals across age groups and linked it to environmental conditions like air quality and access to green spaces. It found that the most hazardous urban environments are associated with heightened asthma risks, especially in areas with high air pollution, minimal greenery, and predominantly concrete infrastructure.

As urbanization continues, the study stresses the importance for city planners and policymakers to rethink urban design to reduce asthma triggers. The research suggests implementing strategies to decrease air pollution and increase green spaces could mitigate asthma risks significantly, thereby improving urban living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)