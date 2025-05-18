Closure of Gaza's Last Northern Hospital Amid Escalating Tensions

The health authorities in Gaza have reported the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, the primary healthcare facility in the northern region, due to intensified Israeli strikes and a claimed siege of the area. This development marks a critical blow to the region already suffering from inadequate medical services.

The shutting down of Indonesian Hospital signifies the loss of the last operating public hospital in the conflict-ridden northern part of Gaza. The Israeli military has yet to respond to allegations of combat activities surrounding the hospital.

Previously, Northern Gaza's main hospital, Kamal Adwan, along with Beit Hanoun Hospital, ceased operations last year as a result of similar military strikes, further exacerbating the humanitarian challenges faced by local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)