Left Menu

Closure of Gaza's Last Northern Hospital Amid Escalating Tensions

The main hospital in northern Gaza, Indonesian Hospital, has shut down due to increasing Israeli strikes and an alleged siege. It's the last operational public hospital in the area following previous closures of Kamal Adwan and Beit Hanoun hospitals due to repeated military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:06 IST
Closure of Gaza's Last Northern Hospital Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health authorities in Gaza have reported the closure of the Indonesian Hospital, the primary healthcare facility in the northern region, due to intensified Israeli strikes and a claimed siege of the area. This development marks a critical blow to the region already suffering from inadequate medical services.

The shutting down of Indonesian Hospital signifies the loss of the last operating public hospital in the conflict-ridden northern part of Gaza. The Israeli military has yet to respond to allegations of combat activities surrounding the hospital.

Previously, Northern Gaza's main hospital, Kamal Adwan, along with Beit Hanoun Hospital, ceased operations last year as a result of similar military strikes, further exacerbating the humanitarian challenges faced by local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025