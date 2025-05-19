Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally for Biden's Health Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concerns and well-wishes for former US President Joe Biden, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Biden's condition was discovered after reporting urinary symptoms. The diagnosis, confirmed on Friday, revealed cancer spread to the bone, prompting global support.

In a show of international solidarity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to former US President Joe Biden following his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi expressed, 'Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family.'

The 82-year-old Biden's diagnosis was confirmed after he reported urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a nodule on his prostate. The cancer, diagnosed on Friday, has unfortunately spread to the bone, prompting an outpouring of support from global leaders.

