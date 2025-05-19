WHO Faces Funding Crisis Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The World Health Organisation (WHO) kicked off its annual meeting amidst a significant funding crisis exacerbated by the Trump administration's funding cuts and plans to withdraw the United States. The organization struggles to fulfill its extensive mandate, from pandemic response to health guidelines.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confronts reduced support from traditional donors as global priorities shift toward defense spending. A critical step to address WHO's financial woes is raising member countries' contributions by 20 percent to stabilize the budget.

A proposed pandemic treaty seeks to prevent future inequalities in global health responses, highlighting required collaboration and equitable access to medicines. However, the treaty's effectiveness remains in question, especially with the absence of US support and enforcement challenges in international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)