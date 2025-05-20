Odisha Maintains Zero COVID Cases Amid Rising Global Concerns

In a reassuring development, Odisha has reported no new COVID-19 cases, despite recent COVID-linked fatalities in Maharashtra. The state's public health director, Nilakantha Mishra, confirmed this on Tuesday, noting that any positive samples would be subjected to genome sequencing to determine the viral variant.

This vigilance comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, though Indian authorities have stated the domestic situation is under control. Mishra advised the public, especially those with co-morbidities, to exercise caution and maintain standard precautions.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation disclosed that the recent deaths of two COVID-19-infected individuals were primarily due to co-morbid conditions. KEM Hospital, where the deaths occurred, clarified that COVID-19 was not the direct cause, urging people not to panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)