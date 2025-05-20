Covid-19 Cases Surge in Puducherry: Health Department on High Alert
Twelve individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Puducherry. V Ravichandran, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, assured the public of adequate preparedness for any emergencies. The Health Department is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with national health agencies to address the respiratory infections reported.
Twelve individuals in Puducherry have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
V Ravichandran, the department's director, stated that the Health Department has been proactive in screening those with cough and cold symptoms following Union Health Ministry directives.
He emphasized that the public should not panic and assured that the department is prepared to tackle emergencies, with designated beds and specialized wards set up across various medical facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
