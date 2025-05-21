Left Menu

Polio Challenges in Pakistan: A 2025 Update

Pakistan's confirmed polio cases for 2025 have risen to 10, with two recent cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ongoing vaccination efforts face hurdles, notably in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme intensifies efforts to close immunity gaps and protect millions of children in nationwide campaigns.

The total confirmed polio cases in Pakistan for the year 2025 have climbed to 10, following the identification of two additional cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to health authorities.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad's National Institute of Health verified these new cases in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts. This year, five cases originated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one from Punjab. Despite comprehensive nationwide polio vaccination pushes, certain regions, especially in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continue to struggle with challenges such as limited access and difficulties in house-to-house vaccination, officials noted.

These barriers have resulted in significant risk for many children, leaving them vulnerable to poliovirus exposure due to missed vaccination opportunities, health officials said. Specific areas in Lakki Marwat missed critical vaccination rounds during the February and April 2025 campaigns, leading to immunity gaps. Similarly, UC Saintanga at Wazir tehsil in Bannu has not undergone a robust vaccination campaign since October 2023.

Additionally, local officials reported a shortage of female vaccinators and deficiencies in monitoring, further exacerbating immunity gaps. The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme is intensively collaborating with partners to tackle these issues and boost vaccination campaign efficacy in high-risk areas. An intensified vaccination schedule is underway to disrupt virus transmission and safeguard children from paralysis.

The third national polio vaccination campaign of 2025 is scheduled to launch on May 26, aiming to vaccinate over 45.4 million children under five years old in 159 districts, particularly targeting high-risk areas in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

