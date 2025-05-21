Weathering the Storm: Global Efforts in Combating Climate-Induced Health Risks

In a groundbreaking move to combat the escalating health risks posed by climate change, the Rockefeller Foundation and Wellcome have pledged a significant investment of USD 11.5 million. This funding aims to bolster the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Climate and Health Programme, enhancing early warning systems and developing climate-informed health tools for nations most vulnerable to climate change.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, emphasizing the severe impact of climate-changing conditions on human survival. The investment seeks to establish health-meteorological units in seven countries across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, and improve collaboration between national health and weather agencies globally.

With extreme heat reportedly causing immense human and economic losses, the initiative is anticipated to offer critical support. Notential leaders like Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the WMO, highlight the necessity of tailored climate services to address urgent health challenges. Simultaneously, experts like Naveen Rao and Alan Dangour stress the imperative of reimagining public health to mitigate climate impacts on global communities.

