COVID Alert: Maharashtra's Underreported Surge Amid Flu Symptoms Spike

A recent survey indicates that 22% of households in Maharashtra report COVID/flu-like symptoms, revealing possible underreporting of positive cases. State health officials urge testing, especially for vulnerable individuals. Mumbai has the highest reported COVID counts as the region braces for potential case rises observed elsewhere in Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:59 IST
A revealing survey conducted by the community social media platform LocalCircles shows that 22% of households in Maharashtra have members experiencing symptoms akin to COVID-19, flu, or viral fever. This suggests that official figures might not reflect the true number of cases.

The survey emphasizes that a mere 1 in 20 individuals with viral symptoms opts for a COVID test, hinting at a significant underreporting issue. Health authorities advise individuals with symptoms, especially those with underlying health conditions, to consider testing.

While Maharashtra has officially reported 132 COVID-19 cases since January, notably high numbers stem from Mumbai. With several Asian nations seeing increased hospitalizations and fatalities, India remains vigilant as local cases gradually rise, prompting calls for timely action from both residents and health officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

