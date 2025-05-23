Left Menu

Gaza Blockade Woes: Struggle to Deliver Vital Aid

At least six Palestinians were killed amid ongoing struggles to deliver aid in Gaza, where looting and Israeli airstrikes complicate the situation. Despite easing the blockade, Israel's humanitarian efforts face international criticism and logistical challenges as hunger crisis persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:54 IST
Gaza Blockade Woes: Struggle to Deliver Vital Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians in Gaza, highlighting the hurdles aid agencies face in delivering supplies. The strikes targeted individuals guarding aid trucks, Hamas officials claimed on Friday, amidst a continuation of the Israeli blockade that has lasted 11 weeks.

While Israel reported that 107 trucks loaded with essential goods have entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the seamless distribution of amenities remains a challenge. Aid networks report looting incidents around Khan Younis, where armed groups have seized food intended for malnourished families.

The United Nations World Food Programme expressed concern over the scarcity and security of food deliveries, emphasizing the looming threat of extreme hunger for two million Gaza residents. International calls for swift and safe delivery of more aid continue as the conflict exacerbates the region's humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025