Gaza Blockade Woes: Struggle to Deliver Vital Aid
At least six Palestinians were killed amid ongoing struggles to deliver aid in Gaza, where looting and Israeli airstrikes complicate the situation. Despite easing the blockade, Israel's humanitarian efforts face international criticism and logistical challenges as hunger crisis persists.
Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians in Gaza, highlighting the hurdles aid agencies face in delivering supplies. The strikes targeted individuals guarding aid trucks, Hamas officials claimed on Friday, amidst a continuation of the Israeli blockade that has lasted 11 weeks.
While Israel reported that 107 trucks loaded with essential goods have entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the seamless distribution of amenities remains a challenge. Aid networks report looting incidents around Khan Younis, where armed groups have seized food intended for malnourished families.
The United Nations World Food Programme expressed concern over the scarcity and security of food deliveries, emphasizing the looming threat of extreme hunger for two million Gaza residents. International calls for swift and safe delivery of more aid continue as the conflict exacerbates the region's humanitarian crisis.
