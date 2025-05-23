Massive Polio Vaccination Campaign Targets 73 Lakh Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to launch a massive anti-polio vaccination campaign, aiming to immunize 73 lakh children under the age of five. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, marks a significant effort to combat polio in a province hit hard by the disease.

The five-day campaign will officially commence on May 26, deploying 35,465 trained polio workers across all 26 districts of the province. 'Ensuring the safety of both children and polio workers is a top priority,' said a police officer involved in the coordination for the drive.

Despite relentless efforts, Pakistan remains endemic to polio due to the ongoing terrorist threats against health workers. Over the last decade, at least 70 polio workers and accompanying personnel have been killed, exacerbating the challenge of eradicating the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)