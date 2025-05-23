Left Menu

Massive Polio Vaccination Campaign Targets 73 Lakh Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 73 lakh children under five will receive anti-polio vaccinations during a province-wide campaign inaugurated by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. Set to start on May 26, the initiative involves 35,465 trained workers across all 26 districts amid security challenges from terrorist attacks targeting polio efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:05 IST
Massive Polio Vaccination Campaign Targets 73 Lakh Children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to launch a massive anti-polio vaccination campaign, aiming to immunize 73 lakh children under the age of five. The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, marks a significant effort to combat polio in a province hit hard by the disease.

The five-day campaign will officially commence on May 26, deploying 35,465 trained polio workers across all 26 districts of the province. 'Ensuring the safety of both children and polio workers is a top priority,' said a police officer involved in the coordination for the drive.

Despite relentless efforts, Pakistan remains endemic to polio due to the ongoing terrorist threats against health workers. Over the last decade, at least 70 polio workers and accompanying personnel have been killed, exacerbating the challenge of eradicating the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025