Andhra Pradesh Reports New Covid-19 Cases, No Need for Panic, Says Minister

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reported four new Covid-19 cases in the state, with three in Visakhapatnam and one in Kadapa. Authorities are vigilant and prepared for the situation, despite lacking a central advisory. Monitoring continues with testing kits ready and health officials on alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent disclosure, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav announced the confirmation of four new Covid-19 cases in the state over the last day. Of these, three have emerged from Visakhapatnam, while the remaining case was identified in Kadapa, involving a 61-year-old woman.

Addressing concerns, Minister Yadav highlighted that the first case in Visakhapatnam has no known travel history, but assured that there is no cause for alarm as the state is adequately prepared to manage the situation. Proactive measures such as testing kits are in place, and health officials have been advised to remain vigilant.

As Covid-19 cases rise across India, particularly in states like Kerala and Maharashtra, Yadav expressed that Andhra Pradesh has not yet received an advisory from the central government. The state's health department continues to monitor developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

