Stay Calm: JN.1 Covid Variant in Delhi Only Mild, Say Experts

In the face of rising COVID-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant, doctors in the national capital urge residents to stay calm, emphasizing that symptoms remain mild with no hospitalizations required.

Health officials reported all 23 recent Covid-19 cases in Delhi showed only mild symptoms managed under home quarantine. Precautionary preparations, including oxygen and ventilator arrangements, are underway.

Emphasizing prevention, experts advise maintaining hand hygiene, mask usage in crowded places, and staying updated on vaccinations, ensuring public awareness trumps panic.

