Stay Calm: JN.1 Covid Variant in Delhi Only Mild, Say Experts

Doctors in Delhi advise against panic over the COVID-19 JN.1 variant, noting mild symptoms in recent cases and no required hospitalizations. The government advises hospitals to ensure readiness, while health experts emphasize precaution and awareness over fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:32 IST
Stay Calm: JN.1 Covid Variant in Delhi Only Mild, Say Experts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the face of rising COVID-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant, doctors in the national capital urge residents to stay calm, emphasizing that symptoms remain mild with no hospitalizations required.

Health officials reported all 23 recent Covid-19 cases in Delhi showed only mild symptoms managed under home quarantine. Precautionary preparations, including oxygen and ventilator arrangements, are underway.

Emphasizing prevention, experts advise maintaining hand hygiene, mask usage in crowded places, and staying updated on vaccinations, ensuring public awareness trumps panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

