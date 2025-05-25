Congo Hopes to Secure U.S. Mineral Investment and Peace in the East

Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo remain hopeful about striking a deal with Washington for crucial investments in the country's mineral sector. Additionally, they aim to garner support in resolving a Rwanda-backed rebellion troubling the eastern region, according to the Financial Times.

The newspaper suggested that both an investment agreement with the U.S. and a separate peace deal with Rwanda could be finalized by the end of June. The report is based on information from two insiders familiar with the ongoing discussions.

Despite the optimism, significant challenges loom that could complicate progress. Stakeholders involved in the negotiations continue to confront considerable potential stumbling blocks as they work toward these ambitious goals.

