Left Menu

PGIMER's Groundbreaking Surgery Reshapes Lives of Acromegaly Patients

The Department of Neurosurgery at PGIMER successfully treated a rare case of acromegaly in a 35-year-old police head constable from Jammu and Kashmir who stood 7 feet 7 inches tall. Utilizing a minimally invasive transnasal procedure, the medical team effectively managed the condition, highlighting PGIMER's clinical excellence and innovative care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:48 IST
PGIMER's Groundbreaking Surgery Reshapes Lives of Acromegaly Patients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical achievement, PGIMER's Department of Neurosurgery has treated a rare case of extreme acromegaly in a 35-year-old Jammu and Kashmir police head constable. Standing at an astounding 7 feet 7 inches, the patient suffered from this exaggerated growth due to uncontrolled secretion of growth hormones, said officials.

The institute's unique transnasal endoscopic approach, which eliminates the need for scalp incisions, played a vital role in treating the condition. The surgery was spearheaded by a dedicated team of doctors, led by Dr. Rajesh Chhabra, along with a supporting neuroanaesthesia team, addressing diverse challenges linked to the patient's unusual size.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, endorsed the success, emphasizing the institution's commitment to clinical excellence and innovation. Post-surgery, the patient showed significant improvement in symptoms, marking another milestone in PGIMER's dedication to delivering top-tier medical care for challenging disorders like acromegaly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025