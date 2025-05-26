PGIMER's Groundbreaking Surgery Reshapes Lives of Acromegaly Patients

In a remarkable medical achievement, PGIMER's Department of Neurosurgery has treated a rare case of extreme acromegaly in a 35-year-old Jammu and Kashmir police head constable. Standing at an astounding 7 feet 7 inches, the patient suffered from this exaggerated growth due to uncontrolled secretion of growth hormones, said officials.

The institute's unique transnasal endoscopic approach, which eliminates the need for scalp incisions, played a vital role in treating the condition. The surgery was spearheaded by a dedicated team of doctors, led by Dr. Rajesh Chhabra, along with a supporting neuroanaesthesia team, addressing diverse challenges linked to the patient's unusual size.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, endorsed the success, emphasizing the institution's commitment to clinical excellence and innovation. Post-surgery, the patient showed significant improvement in symptoms, marking another milestone in PGIMER's dedication to delivering top-tier medical care for challenging disorders like acromegaly.

