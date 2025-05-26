Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: India's Boost Under Modi

Union Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's significant improvements in health infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing previous Congress governments for neglecting the sector. He emphasized increased budgets and free healthcare for the poor, praised private sector support, and touted expansion in medical facilities and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:08 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: India's Boost Under Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dramatically enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure. He criticized previous Congress-led administrations for their lackluster performance in this sector.

Shah, speaking at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, contrasted the health budget from the current administration's Rs 1.35 lakh crore with the previous Rs 37,000 crore under former PM Manmohan Singh.

Detailing improvements, Shah noted the increase in government medical colleges and free treatment schemes that now benefit millions, while applauding private sector collaboration in these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025