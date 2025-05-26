Revolutionizing Healthcare: India's Boost Under Modi

Union Minister Amit Shah extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dramatically enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure. He criticized previous Congress-led administrations for their lackluster performance in this sector.

Shah, speaking at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, contrasted the health budget from the current administration's Rs 1.35 lakh crore with the previous Rs 37,000 crore under former PM Manmohan Singh.

Detailing improvements, Shah noted the increase in government medical colleges and free treatment schemes that now benefit millions, while applauding private sector collaboration in these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)