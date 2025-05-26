Revolutionizing Healthcare: India's Boost Under Modi
Union Minister Amit Shah highlighted India's significant improvements in health infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing previous Congress governments for neglecting the sector. He emphasized increased budgets and free healthcare for the poor, praised private sector support, and touted expansion in medical facilities and education.
Union Minister Amit Shah extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dramatically enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure. He criticized previous Congress-led administrations for their lackluster performance in this sector.
Shah, speaking at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur, contrasted the health budget from the current administration's Rs 1.35 lakh crore with the previous Rs 37,000 crore under former PM Manmohan Singh.
Detailing improvements, Shah noted the increase in government medical colleges and free treatment schemes that now benefit millions, while applauding private sector collaboration in these initiatives.
