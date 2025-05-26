Left Menu

Indore's Rising COVID-19 Cases: Elderly at Risk

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, COVID-19 cases have reached four after a 72-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man tested positive. No severe symptoms are reported, and they are isolated at home. Contact tracing and testing continue as Indore witnesses 11 cases since January, including one fatality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:35 IST
In Indore, four coronavirus cases have now been confirmed, according to local health officials. The latest to test positive are a 72-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, who are both experiencing mild symptoms and are currently in home isolation.

Health authorities are actively tracing individuals who came into contact with the infected duo, further broadening the scope for potential testing as necessary. Over the last three days, the district has seen a swift rise in cases, reaching a count of four.

Since the start of the year, a total of 11 COVID-19 patients have been identified within Indore, one of whom has unfortunately died. Efforts continue to control and monitor the spread within the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

