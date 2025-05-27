Left Menu

COVID-19: A Seasonal Virus, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassures the public that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is akin to a seasonal flu, with 104 active cases reported. She encouraged citizens not to panic, emphasizing that hospitals are prepared and the situation is under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:11 IST
In light of the capital recording more than 100 active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured residents that the situation is manageable.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Gupta compared COVID-19 to a common seasonal flu, emphasizing that it is not an emergency.

She urged the public not to be alarmed, noting that local hospitals are vigilant and ready to provide necessary care as the government has called for preparedness in hospitals for beds, oxygen, and vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

