COVID-19: A Seasonal Virus, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

In light of the capital recording more than 100 active COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured residents that the situation is manageable.

In a statement made on Tuesday, Gupta compared COVID-19 to a common seasonal flu, emphasizing that it is not an emergency.

She urged the public not to be alarmed, noting that local hospitals are vigilant and ready to provide necessary care as the government has called for preparedness in hospitals for beds, oxygen, and vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies.)