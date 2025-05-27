India Champions Global Traditional Medicine at 78th World Health Assembly
- Country:
- India
At the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) convened in Geneva under the theme “One World for Health,” India made a powerful statement reaffirming its longstanding commitment to traditional medicine (TM) as a critical pillar of global healthcare. Representing India, Shri Arindam Bagchi, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, voiced support for the newly adopted WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034, marking a new era of integration between traditional and modern healthcare systems.
Bagchi highlighted India's progress in institutionalizing scientifically validated traditional systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Siddha, noting that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has established itself as a global model in holistic, evidence-based healthcare integration.
India’s Strong Track Record and New Global Commitments
Shri Bagchi recalled India’s notable contributions to the previous WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy (2014–2023), during which the country not only bolstered domestic adoption of traditional practices but also catalyzed their recognition on international platforms.
India’s momentum has continued with the landmark establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar, Gujarat, inaugurated in 2022 by PM Modi and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. This first-of-its-kind global center plays a multifaceted role in:
-
Data analytics for TM systems
-
Standard-setting and regulation
-
Policy guidance
-
International research collaboration
The GTMC is already regarded as a cornerstone in the global effort to align traditional health interventions with contemporary scientific norms and health systems.
ICHI Agreement: Elevating Traditional Medicine Through Global Classification
A significant breakthrough announced during the WHA was the signing of a Donor Agreement on May 24, 2025, between the Ministry of Ayush and WHO to develop a dedicated Traditional Medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI).
This agreement seeks to embed traditional medicine practices—including those of the Ayush systems—within a scientifically standardized international health framework. The module is expected to enhance visibility, regulatory clarity, and clinical credibility for TM globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, lauded this step as a landmark in India's mission to globalize Ayush systems. “This will open doors for Indian traditional medicine to be accepted, understood, and practiced globally, based on a common scientific language,” PM Modi stated.
Ministry of Ayush: Driving Global Outreach and Scientific Validation
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring the scientific credibility, safety, and inclusivity of TM. He emphasized that the ICHI initiative would provide a globally recognized classification system, empowering Ayush interventions to be integrated into international healthcare decision-making, insurance frameworks, and medical research.
"India is proud to contribute to the global integration of Traditional Medicine,” Kotecha said. “This initiative will help bridge gaps between modern science and ancient wisdom, ensuring that future healthcare is both holistic and evidence-based.”
WHO’s Global Strategy: A Vision That Resonates With India’s Ethos
The newly launched WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 aims to guide countries in regulating, integrating, and promoting traditional medicine as a part of universal health coverage. It emphasizes:
-
Evidence-based practice
-
Strengthened regulation
-
Protection of indigenous knowledge
-
Environmental sustainability and biodiversity
India’s approach, which blends modern biomedicine with holistic systems rooted in centuries of practice, strongly aligns with these objectives. From promoting biodiversity conservation in herbal medicine cultivation to ensuring the intellectual property rights of indigenous healers, India has pioneered efforts that meet WHO’s call for sustainable TM practices.
A Model for the World: India’s Integrated Health Approach
Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has promoted “Integrative Health” as a central theme in national policy, notably within:
-
The National Health Policy 2017, which endorses mainstreaming Ayush
-
The Ayushman Bharat Scheme, offering integrative health services
-
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), which regulates TM education
-
Promotion of research collaborations through institutions like CCRAS, CCRUM, and NMPB
India’s integrative model, according to experts, offers cost-effective, preventive, and culturally familiar healthcare, especially in rural and underserved areas.
Collaborative Diplomacy: India as a Global Health Partner
India’s active diplomacy in traditional medicine is evident through its growing network of bilateral and multilateral TM collaborations, with over 40 countries signing MoUs with India on TM cooperation. The WHO-GTMC is expected to serve as a regional and global hub for policy dialogues, training programs, and innovation exchanges.
In this context, India’s role at the 78th WHA was not merely that of a participant—but a thought leader shaping the future of health systems that are resilient, inclusive, and rooted in both ancient wisdom and scientific rigor.
Looking Ahead: Universal Health Coverage Through Traditional Medicine
As countries race to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India’s experience provides a compelling case for the integration of traditional knowledge systems in public health.
In closing, Shri Bagchi reaffirmed India's readiness to work closely with WHO and Member States, ensuring that traditional medicine is not seen as an alternative, but a complementary force that enhances global health equity.
