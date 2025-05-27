Union Minister Deems Shutdown of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Karnataka 'Anti-Poor'

Union Minister V Somanna has labeled the Karnataka government's decision to shut down Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras within government hospitals as 'anti-poor.' In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Somanna expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the move affects the disadvantaged people of Karnataka.

The State Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, clarified that only Kendras within state-run hospitals have been suspended, while others remain operational. Yet, Somanna highlighted the scheme's success in providing affordable medicines, urging for a reevaluation of the decision in the interest of the state's poorest citizens.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra echoed Somanna's concerns and cautioned that if the decision is not reversed, protests will ensue. Critics argue the closure deprives low-income families of access to affordable medication and undermines opportunities for young entrepreneurs participating in the healthcare initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)