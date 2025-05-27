Left Menu

Union Minister Deems Shutdown of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Karnataka 'Anti-Poor'

Union Minister V Somanna criticized the Karnataka government's decision to close Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals as 'anti-poor.' While the state continues free medicine distribution abroad, the minister urged reconsidering closures that affect low-income groups. The decision has sparked political debate, with state BJP threatening protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister V Somanna has labeled the Karnataka government's decision to shut down Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras within government hospitals as 'anti-poor.' In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Somanna expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the move affects the disadvantaged people of Karnataka.

The State Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, clarified that only Kendras within state-run hospitals have been suspended, while others remain operational. Yet, Somanna highlighted the scheme's success in providing affordable medicines, urging for a reevaluation of the decision in the interest of the state's poorest citizens.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra echoed Somanna's concerns and cautioned that if the decision is not reversed, protests will ensue. Critics argue the closure deprives low-income families of access to affordable medication and undermines opportunities for young entrepreneurs participating in the healthcare initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

