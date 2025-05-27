Mandatory Rural Service for Karnataka Medical Officers

The Karnataka government has enforced new regulations requiring medical officers to serve in rural areas as part of their compulsory service. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced the ordinances due to the legislature not being in session.

The rules stipulate that medical officers, including those seeking promotions, must undergo counselling to determine their postings. Those under 50 years who haven't served in rural areas will be prioritised for reallocation.

Under the amended ordinances, candidates must fill rural vacancies first. A conditional No Objection Certificate will be issued for those pursuing further studies, provided they pledge to complete one year of compulsory rural service, ensuring healthcare needs in rural regions are met effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)